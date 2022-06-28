Angela Booth

Characters in fiction: imperfect is perfect

Perfect characters annoy readers, AND they’re unbelievable

Recently I read a novel by a bestselling author. Although the author’s known for creating glamorous characters, the main character in this novel was way over the top:

  • She’s a doctor: a consultant pediatrician. She’s also…
  • A gourmet cook;
  • Married with three children under seven;
  • An athlete, who’s entered several marathons;
  • Flies her own plane for recreation…

After around 30 pages, I thought: oh come on… No one has enough hours in the day for a stressful job, a family, and lots of free time to run marathons and fly planes. This author created a classic Mary Sue.

Read the article.

 

Posted by on June 28, 2022 in Fiction

Tags: create characters, plotting, write fiction

Comments

