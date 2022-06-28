Characters in fiction: imperfect is perfect

Perfect characters annoy readers, AND they’re unbelievable
Recently I read a novel by a bestselling author. Although the author’s known for creating glamorous characters, the main character in this novel was way over the top:
- She’s a doctor: a consultant pediatrician. She’s also…
- A gourmet cook;
- Married with three children under seven;
- An athlete, who’s entered several marathons;
- Flies her own plane for recreation…
After around 30 pages, I thought: oh come on… No one has enough hours in the day for a stressful job, a family, and lots of free time to run marathons and fly planes. This author created a classic Mary Sue.