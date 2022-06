Content promotion: it’s not about the traffic

When you’re developing content for a company as a freelance writer, and are asked for traffic, be wary. Yes, you can create clickbait content for content promotion, but it’s rarely worthwhile.

What your client really wants is results. So, nail it down. Discuss traffic and results with your client, then add your client’s decision to the brief.

Let’s look content promotion which will be useful to you, or to your client.