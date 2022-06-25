Disappointed with your writing? Change that, right now

My goal was to write 500 words every day: my DDT (Do, Don’t Think) acronym helped. I pasted it on sticky notes: on my computer monitor, car dashboard, fridge.
The biggest benefit? I discovered that writing every day made me feel a lot better than procrastinating.
These tips helped too.
1. Get over yourself: you can always improve on what you wrote LATER
Are you a perfectionist? Judging your writing kills it.
So does overthinking.
Write. Edit later.
Or don’t. You can always start a new project, and you should, if you’ve lost your inspiration for a project.