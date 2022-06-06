Angela Booth

Fiction: could you write a bestseller? 3 strategies to help

You may be wondering: what’s the difference between plot and story?

It’s a challenging concept and you can’t beat E. M. Forster’s famous quote. From ‘Aspects of E. M. Forster’s ‘Aspects of the Novel’:

… ‘The King died, and then the Queen died’ is a story; ‘the King died and then the Queen died of grief’ is a plot, (this) is based in the idea that plot is controlled by causality.

(E.M. Forster wrote the classic novel A Passenge To India; it’s held to be one of the best works of 20th century English fiction.)

I’m sure you’re thinking… ‘well, OK. I get story and plot… Sort of. But how do I apply story/ plot to my writing process?’

Here’s how. Story is what happens. Plot on the other hand, is cause and effect. Unlike real life, in fiction there are always reasons for actions and events; it’s your job as an author to identify them.

Read the article.

 

