Fiction series--write bestsellers: offering ends soon

You can create a series in any number of ways. Perhaps you've created a character you enjoy, or readers enjoy.

Arthur Conan Doyle saw potential in Sherlock Holmes. The character first appeared in a novel, A Study in Scarlet. Initially, the novel wasn't a huge success, but Doyle obviously liked the character, because he next wrote a series of short stories featuring Holmes and Watson. (In those bygone days, short stories sold to magazines, sometimes for huge amounts.)

J. K. Rowling planned a series of Harry Potter novels from the beginning.

On the other hand, readers loved James Bond. Ian Fleming's first Bond novel, Casino Royale, it was such a success that he wrote ten more Bond novels, as well as a couple of collections of short stories to capitalize on readers who couldn't get enough of James Bond.

Today, James Bond has become a movie franchise.

The goal of every fiction author is a franchise, so my suggestion is: plan for a series as often as you can.

