Fun fiction writing prompts: boost your creativity and imagination

Try starting a writing session with a writing prompt when you’re not in the mood to write, and want to procrastinate: I can write later. I should really make those phone calls and run a couple of loads of washing…

They’re useful when:

  • You’re avoiding writing an important scene;
  • Characters need a swift kick to make them interesting;
  • Conjuring a plot twist is challenging.

Once you get into the habit of using writing prompts, you can create fun prompts whenever you need inspiration.

Let’s look at some prompts for the common situations above. Although I’ve included word counts, you can write as much or as little as you please.

Read the article.

 

