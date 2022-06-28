If you can't sell your fiction, these tips could help

Please, write consistently, and effortlessly. If you’re forcing yourself to write, it will always be a struggle, and sooner or later, you’ll give up.

Luckily, writing can be easy, and so can sales, if you’ll stop worrying, and use your creativity and imagination.

To sell your fiction, write the easy way: avoid forcing yourself

Writers and authors who think “writing is hard” are flogging a dead horse. That is, they’re calling on their logical self to create. Your logical self can’t do that, only your creative self can.

Develop the habit of free writing. From The Tao Of Writing: Imagine. Create. Flow, by Ralph L Wahlstrom:

Free writing is as close to magic as anything you are likely to experience in writing. It can give you story ideas, article topics, and more; through it, you may be able to break through writing logjams by appealing to your inner voice.

Read the article.