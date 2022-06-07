If you're a struggling writer, consider nonfiction ghostwriting

IF YOU’RE A FREELANCE WRITER, THERE’S A HUGE, HIDDEN MARKET FOR YOUR WORDS

According to this website, the average freelance writer’s income in the US is around $63,000 per year.

What if you could make much more money, while writing less?

You can, starting today, when you write for others, as a ghostwriter.

Back in the day, ghostwriters focused on books, because the demand is large and ongoing. Celebrities want to “write a book”; many other people do too. Since these people don’t have the experience or the time to write a book, they hire a ghostwriter.

Today, our mass media online culture is hungry for words, so ghostwriters write an immense range of material, going way beyond books… They write everything from tweets and Instagram captions to articles in mass market magazines and blog posts. They script podcasts and YouTube videos.

They do this in secret: someone else puts their name to the ghostwriter’s words.

For hardworking writers with a family and a mortgage, this isn’t a concern—they’re grateful that someone wants their words.

Could you become a ghostwriter?

You can, if you can write to order.

More on that in a moment; let me share how I became a ghostwriter. I stumbled into it, as I did into copywriting.

