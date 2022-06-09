Looking for a low-key, profitable writing career?

As a career path, ghostwriting tends to be hidden. You can’t tout yourself as a ghostwriter who writes (whatever), because you’ve agreed to provide your clients with confidentiality.

Above all, ghostwriters are discreet.

But why would you choose to write books and other materials for which you can never claim credit?

Ghostwriting: why choose a secret career?

Reasons include:

Making more money than other forms of writing (except copywriting for large companies);

Getting to know influential people;

Gaining experience—you’ll increase the strings to your bow. Diversifying your writing is always a good thing;

Less stress: ghostwriting tends to be hassle-free.

Let’s look at those reasons in a little more detail.