Looking for freelance writing clients? Do this now

Are you new to freelance writing? You may be wondering how much money you “should” be making each year.

Talent.com suggests $58,000 per year. Other sites suggest higher amounts. Please take this to heart: how much you earn depends on you, no one else.

There’s no ceiling on your income. Earnings aren’t related to talent, either. Your earnings depend on how much consistent effort you put in: you need to fight for it.

Let’s look at some tips which will boost your freelance writing income fast.

1. Who are you? Your freelance writing clients want information

Do it now . Update your bio, your website (you need a website) and your brag-ables.

. Update your bio, your website (you need a website) and your brag-ables. Write a short bio. Keep it under 50 words, and focus on your strengths.

Next, compile your “brag-ables”—your writing samples—into a “book” (portfolio.)

Read the article.