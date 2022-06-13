Lost heart with blogging? Here's how to regain your motivation

The thing is, you’re always building and growing your blog. If you haven’t set goals for your blog, do that now. You may have many goals but focus on one goal at a time. Your current goal might be to gain ten new subscribers to your email list each week, for example.

Big tip: use baby steps.

Build your blog: use baby steps

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and a successful blog isn’t built in a day either. Your blog will grow over time. Create a list of three things you need to do to achieve your goals with the blog, then schedule your three things.

Why three? To avoid stress. There are always things you could do with a blog, but very few vital things you MUST do.

Let’s look at how to grow your blog.