Market your book: an easy essential (try it, it's free)

A lesson for you: use your pre-orders to promote your other titles. Your pre-orders are free advertising in many different ways. Do take advantage of this.

Plan your pre-orders and launches carefully

When should you offer your book for pre-orders?

That’s up to you. Choose your release date carefully.

My suggestion, since we’re dealing with technology, is to upload the book as soon as you’re reasonably happy with it… just in case things go wrong. Leave yourself plenty of time between establishing the pre-order and the submission deadline.

You’ll be able to update the file later; remember to upload the final version before the submission deadline.

Read the article.