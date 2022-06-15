Marketing your books on social media? You need a strategy

Start with a strategy. Last year, when we discussed social media at our writers’ group, just one member had a social media strategy. The rest of us posted whenever we remembered. Of course we got sidetracked and achieved less than we expected.
Book marketing on social media: start with a strategy
Here’s a simple strategy:
- Decide how many posts you want to make each week, on each platform, as well how much time you’ll spend;
- Generate content ideas you can use repeatedly;
- Aim for engagement: ask questions, even if you only have one follower;
- Track what you’re doing, as well as your results.
Let’s look at these ideas in more detail.