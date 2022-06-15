Angela Booth

Marketing your books on social media? You need a strategy

Start with a strategy. Last year, when we discussed social media at our writers’ group, just one member had a social media strategy. The rest of us posted whenever we remembered. Of course we got sidetracked and achieved less than we expected.

Book marketing on social media: start with a strategy

Here’s a simple strategy:

  • Decide how many posts you want to make each week, on each platform, as well how much time you’ll spend;
  • Generate content ideas you can use repeatedly;
  • Aim for engagement: ask questions, even if you only have one follower;
  • Track what you’re doing, as well as your results.

Let’s look at these ideas in more detail.

 

