New: create a fiction franchise (bestselling series)

WHY DO AUTHORS WRITE SERIES FICTION?

In a word: sales.

In traditional publishing, if a publisher expects a book to sell, he'll offer an experienced author a multi-book contract; often for three books. This happens for a simple reason: one book sells the next.

If you're a self-publishing author, you know that it's a major challenge to promote one book. The more books you write, the more you need to promote.

Writing a series means that you can promote Book 1, or even offer it for free. Readers are drawn into the series, and buy the following books. You've saved the time and energy it takes to create (and pay for) endless advertising.

But how do you create a series?

Learn more.

 

Posted by on June 12, 2022

Tags: fiction author, fiction writing, series fiction

