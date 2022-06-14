Plotting fiction: trouble with your plot?

Writing fiction: characters or plot?

Mystery editor Barbara Norville suggested:

“Whether you kick off with a character you like or with a plot idea that strikes a chord depends on the kind of person you are: people-oriented or idea oriented.”

I tend to go back and forth. If I’m writing a novel which is part of a series, I know that I’ll be writing about characters A, B, C, and D. I know I’ll need a plot for each novel which grows from that character’s problem and situation.

It’s best to be flexible: follow your intuition. You’ll change your mind many times while you’re planning, writing, and revising, and that’s OK.

