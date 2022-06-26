Angela Booth

Profitable ideas: make an income from your words today

Writing ideas for profitable ebooks: develop a list of potential ideas

Want an ebook idea?

Here you go:

  • Make a list of what you want to know, or things you’d like to learn more about. Do it now. Make the list as a long as you can.
  • Next, message friends and clients. Ask them what they want to know. Add their topics to your list.
  • Visit your favorite online group or forum, and ask those good folk what they need.
  • Enjoy Pinterest? It’s a great resource for ideas.

You should have a list of topics.

Read the article.

 

freelance writer, write ebooks, writing income

