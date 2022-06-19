Reading and writing: try a bullet journal

Ideas for study and reading notes
Studying? Try these ideas:
- Create a future log-style assignment calendar;
- Keep vital notes for classes in your daily log, then transfer them to a Collection;
- Use trackers as needed. You can create trackers for books read, study, assignments completed, your grades; it’s up to you.
Whether you’re studying or not, a bullet journal is the perfect place to track your reading.
You might track:
- Your ever-growing To Be Read pile;
- Quotations and notes;
- Any books you’ve borrowed;
- Books you’ve read, with a sentence or two about what you enjoyed, and what you didn’t…