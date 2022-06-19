Angela Booth

Reading and writing: try a bullet journal

Ideas for study and reading notes

Studying? Try these ideas:

  • Create a future log-style assignment calendar;
  • Keep vital notes for classes in your daily log, then transfer them to a Collection;
  • Use trackers as needed. You can create trackers for books read, study, assignments completed, your grades; it’s up to you.

Whether you’re studying or not, a bullet journal is the perfect place to track your reading.

You might track:

  • Your ever-growing To Be Read pile;
  • Quotations and notes;
  • Any books you’ve borrowed;
  • Books you’ve read, with a sentence or two about what you enjoyed, and what you didn’t…

Additional ideas.

 

Tags: GTD, organization, reading, writing

