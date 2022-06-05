Relying on fiction for your income? Write faster, starting today

If you’re relying on your fiction for income, you need to write faster

In addition to writing faster, you need to write strategically. That is, you need:

A story question: once you’ve answered the question, the story is done;

Engaging characters, who do the unexpected. I’ve been rereading The Tenant of Wildfell Hall. When Gilbert attacks Frederick Lawrence, it’s both unexpected, and shocking.

A list of essential scenes.

Let’s look at additional strategies to help.

1. Create a storyboard: put it where you can see it

Writing in scenes solves a multitude of writing challenges: it will help you to write faster, too.

Create a storyboard of upcoming scenes. (No need to storyboard your entire novel; create four to six scenes at a time, then write.)

