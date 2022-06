Self-publishing fiction? How to build your own BOOM

Listen up. Bestselling authors write series.

I’ve lost the link, but a few years ago, on a forum, we discussed series and bestsellers. One member pointed out that bestselling authors all had series—some with dozens of books in each series.

The major benefit of a series is that each book sells the others. You don’t have to waste time and energy on advertising, just use the front and back matter of each book to promote your series.

