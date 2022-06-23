Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« STOP... Before you dive into promoting your book, check it | Main | Fiction: easy tricks to create characters readers love »

Self-publishing? Try adding short stories to your publishing mix

After coming from the world of trad publishing where it takes two years from idea to published book, I still get shivers at the power of self-publishing.

Imagine: you can get an idea in the morning. By mid-afternoon, you’re publishing your new book. What’s not to like? Oh—you get to keep more of the profits too, which is as it should be.

Here's a secret: every story you write acts as a "taster" and introduction to your writing. You'll sell more, when you're visible to more readers. It's a wonderful way to build your fan base.

Writing short fiction has many benefits in self-publishing, as you'll soon discover... Learn more.

 

 

Posted by on June 23, 2022 in Self-publishing |

Tags: authors, publishing tips, write short stories

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts