Self-publishing? Try adding short stories to your publishing mix

After coming from the world of trad publishing where it takes two years from idea to published book, I still get shivers at the power of self-publishing.

Imagine: you can get an idea in the morning. By mid-afternoon, you’re publishing your new book. What’s not to like? Oh—you get to keep more of the profits too, which is as it should be.

Here's a secret: every story you write acts as a "taster" and introduction to your writing. You'll sell more, when you're visible to more readers. It's a wonderful way to build your fan base.

Writing short fiction has many benefits in self-publishing, as you'll soon discover... Learn more.