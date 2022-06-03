Self-publishing? Use Amazon's free marketing solution

Now let’s look at the easy and FREE book marketing solution Amazon gives you.

Amazon KDP will help promote your book (for free) with its pre-orders’ facility

From KDP:

With a pre-order, you can start promoting your eBook (we don’t currently offer pre-orders for paperbacks) before it’s released. You can promote your eBook’s pre-order page… even before your eBook’s released. This can help more readers discover your book.

I love pre-orders. They’re the easiest, no-cost, and most efficient way to market your book while you’re writing it; you know that you’ll have sales on publication day.

