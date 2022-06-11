Stop dreaming: start self-publishing

Have you nixed an idea because “it’s already been done?” When you’re looking for nonfiction ideas, competition should encourage you, rather than dismay you. It means there’s interest in your topic.

Fiction authors commonly procrastinate because “I hate plotting…” or “I hate my main character…”

Whether you’re writing nonfiction or fiction, if you’re dreaming of self-publishing, take action on your dreams today.

Self-publishing: dive in, start today

You can do it: you can get an idea, and publish it quickly, and you should. When you dive in, and start writing, your creativity will blossom.

Let’s look at some quick tips to help.

1. Create a cover to give your idea reality (images boost your creativity)

As you may know, I adore Canva—it’s an ideal tool to prevent procrastination, because it offers easily-edited templates.

Read the article.