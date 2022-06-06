Angela Booth

The big secret of bestselling fiction: here's how to give readers what they want

Read a few readers’ reviews of bestsellers on Amazon. Bestselling authors get bad reviews too, with comments like:

  • “Waste of money. Nothing happened…”
  • “Why did this get so many 5 stars? The story dragged on… ”
  • “Boring, couldn’t finish…”

In other words, the novels lacked conflict, that is: trouble. In this post, we looked at why Disney uses so many “old” stories, which are in the public domain:

…public domain materials offered two essential elements for bestselling fiction:

  • An amazing story, which has stood the test of time;
  • Emotion.

Classic, well-loved stories deliver trouble. So, when you struggle to make trouble for your characters, you’re in good company. Every author faces that challenge.

Read the article.

 

Posted by on June 06, 2022 in Fiction

Tags: bestselling fiction, characters, conflict

Comments

