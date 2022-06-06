The big secret of bestselling fiction: here's how to give readers what they want

Read a few readers’ reviews of bestsellers on Amazon. Bestselling authors get bad reviews too, with comments like:
- “Waste of money. Nothing happened…”
- “Why did this get so many 5 stars? The story dragged on… ”
- “Boring, couldn’t finish…”
In other words, the novels lacked conflict, that is: trouble. In this post, we looked at why Disney uses so many “old” stories, which are in the public domain:
…public domain materials offered two essential elements for bestselling fiction:
- An amazing story, which has stood the test of time;
- Emotion.
Classic, well-loved stories deliver trouble. So, when you struggle to make trouble for your characters, you’re in good company. Every author faces that challenge.