The easiest-ever way to write fiction (for some authors)

Write fiction: an easy tactic
Here’s the tactic: follow your inspiration.
Primarily, try writing non-sequentially.
We looked at this in How To Outline A Novel If You’re A Natural-Born Pantser:
Be prepared to write non-sequentially… I keep a “Scenes” folder. If I want to write a scene which won’t come up for several chapters, I place the scene’s document in that folder.
Why write non-sequentially?
We discussed writing non-sequentially in a recent writers’ group meeting. Seven members write like this.