The easiest-ever way to write fiction (for some authors)

Write fiction: an easy tactic

Here’s the tactic: follow your inspiration.

Primarily, try writing non-sequentially.

We looked at this in How To Outline A Novel If You’re A Natural-Born Pantser:

Be prepared to write non-sequentially… I keep a “Scenes” folder. If I want to write a scene which won’t come up for several chapters, I place the scene’s document in that folder.

Why write non-sequentially?

We discussed writing non-sequentially in a recent writers’ group meeting. Seven members write like this.

