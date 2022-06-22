Things your novel absolutely must have

Here’s a checklist of essentials for your novel.

1. Thrills and spills: make bad stuff happen to your characters

You’ll grow to love your characters. However, if they have a wonderful time, your readers won’t. Put your characters into a tough situation at the start of your novel.

Then make the situation worse… and even worse.

2. The bad stuff must make sense

You can’t just dump a load of misery onto your characters. Put them into a bad situation and ensure that the “worse” happens because of your characters’ actions.

Avoid coincidences and random events. Everything must happen for a reason. The reasons are always something your characters did, to get out of their initial bad situation.

For example, let’s say your main character’s a wonderful guy. He gets fired, because he sees something he should not see. When he gets home, he has a fight with his wife. He heads to a hotel but forgets to take a change of clothes.

