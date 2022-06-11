Why write serial fiction?

I’m a huge fan of serial fiction, because it’s such an easy way to promote yourself as an author, and win readers and fans.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon realized that there’s money in serial fiction, and launched the Kindle Vella serial fiction platform in 2021. Although Kindle Vella is limiting for professional authors, if you’re a new author (and you’re in the US) it’s worth trying it.

I coach writers and authors, so I often recommend serial fiction to my students: it’s huge fun to write and has many benefits for authors. It’s great for new authors, because they get readers within weeks, rather than months or years.

You can launch a serial within days—many authors do.

A serial is a great strategy to do many things. Such as:

Launch a new novel;

Give your older novels a sales boost;

Introduce a new character for a series;

Win new readers and fans;

Get out of a sales (or writing) slump…

