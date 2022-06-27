Angela Booth

Write a novel, or write a serial? Choose

The more novels you write, the more skills you develop in keeping a novel organized, so you write better books. However, writing those novels can be challenging.

On the other hand, when you write serial fiction, it’s less like writing a novel—it’s more like writing several short stories. You’re only concerned with a limited number of words per episode, so there’s less to keep in mind, and you’ll write episodes more quickly.

Let’s look at reasons to consider publishing serial fiction in more detail.

1. Faster publishing and reader-feedback inspires you

With a novel, you can’t know if it’s a dud or a bestseller for months, or even years. It’s challenging to keep your motivation. With a serial, you publish more quickly, so you win readers, who inspire you.

Read the full article.

 

fiction writing, self-publishing, serials

