Writer's block: consider your expectations

Lower your expectations, and then lower them again

We’ve all got an inner editor/ censor. Your censor tells you that everything you’ve written is trash. A child of five could do better, and who are you to think that you’re a writer?

Tell yourself that yes, your writing is garbage, and you’re happy with that. All you need to do is get some words onto the computer screen. Any words. Keep your expectations low. The lower the better.

You’ll be amazed — this “I write trash, and I don’t like it, but that’s OK” process not only makes writing easier, but your writing will improve too. You’re more creative, because your low expectations have stifled your inner editor.

