Writing career: get started as a fiction ghostwriter

WHY BECOME A GHOSTWRITER?

Writers have many reasons for taking ghostwriting gigs. Back in the day, I took the gigs for cash-flow and to build relationships.

My students who are writing part-time take ghostwriting gigs to build up their funds so they can buy great book cover designs and pay for editing their own novels. My students who are full-time writers take ghostwriting gigs because the money's excellent.

How excellent? If you’ve published your own novels, you can charge upwards of $8,000 for a single novel… Or even for an outline for a novel.

Whatever your reasons for ghostwriting, by the time you finish our new program you'll have the ability to accept as many (or as few) quality ghostwriting gigs as you choose.

After many requests, I've created a program any writer can use to build a satisfying and lucrative fiction ghostwriting career.

