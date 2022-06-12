Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« New: create a fiction franchise (bestselling series) | Main

Writing fiction? End your struggles to sell books

Stop struggling. Build a relationship with your readers, instead.

Self-publishing: build a relationship with your readers

How do you build a relationship with fiction readers?

You do it the same way you build a relationship with anyone. They meet you; they get to know you.

Readers meet you via your books. If a reader loves one of your books, he wants more of the experience you gave him.

Give fiction readers more of the experiences they enjoy: write a series.

My new new series-writing class may help.

Read the article.

 

Posted by on June 12, 2022 in Self-publishing |

Tags: marketing fiction, self-publishing author, sell fiction

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts