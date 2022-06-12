Writing fiction? End your struggles to sell books

Stop struggling. Build a relationship with your readers, instead.

Self-publishing: build a relationship with your readers

How do you build a relationship with fiction readers?

You do it the same way you build a relationship with anyone. They meet you; they get to know you.

Readers meet you via your books. If a reader loves one of your books, he wants more of the experience you gave him.

Give fiction readers more of the experiences they enjoy: write a series.

My new new series-writing class may help.

