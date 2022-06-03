Angela Booth

Writing success: failure guarantees it (believe it, it's true)

You can’t avoid failure, so embrace it. I’m offering this insight to you because I’ve had a week of writers telling me that whatever they’re doing (self-publishing, content marketing, blogging etc) “isn’t working.”

One self-publishing author said: “I can’t see how they (she named a couple of bestselling titles) did it. They must be tricking Amazon or something, because…” She continued with a long rant about her own books’ rankings on the Kindle Store.

Please, write your stuff your way, and keep writing. That’s all you need to do: keep going.

From Achieve Your Goals: Avoid Panic With 3 Tips To Overcome Failure:

I mentor writers and marketers every day and know they’re well on their way to success when they’re excited by failure, rather than depressed.

Read the article.

 

