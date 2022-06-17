Your first scene "sets the scene" for your novel

Your first page is the most important page in your novel; it's part of your first scene.
(The first scene after the prologue, if you have one.)
Your first scene establishes:
-
Your plot (answering your reader's "so what, why should I read this?" question);
-
The novel's main character. What kind of person is he/ she? What challenges threaten him/ her?
-
A setting: the world of your novel. Is your reader drawn in?
-
Curiosity and tension in your reader, who's eager to know what happens next...
Do you have confidence in your first scene?