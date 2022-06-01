You're a content creator: manage your business with an app

Save your sanity: manage your content calendar(s)

I primarily use Google Sheets (part of Google Docs) to manage clients’ content calendars. Not only do many clients use already use Sheets, you can collaborate with them on calendars easily.

Other content calendars, including my own, I manage in ClickUp, which is an excellent calendar and client management tool.

Blogging apps to manage your finances and track your hours

The web abounds with invoicing and time tracking apps for freelancers, including Reckon, and Harvest. Most have a trial period, so try several.

Read the article.