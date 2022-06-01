Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« If you're a self-publishing author, and can't find time to write | Main

You're a content creator: manage your business with an app

Save your sanity: manage your content calendar(s)

I primarily use Google Sheets (part of Google Docs) to manage clients’ content calendars. Not only do many clients use already use Sheets, you can collaborate with them on calendars easily.

Other content calendars, including my own, I manage in ClickUp, which is an excellent calendar and client management tool.

Blogging apps to manage your finances and track your hours

The web abounds with invoicing and time tracking apps for freelancers, including Reckon, and Harvest. Most have a trial period, so try several.

Read the article.

 

Posted by on June 01, 2022 in Blogging For Dollars |

Tags: blogging, content creator, freelance apps

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts