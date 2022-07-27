Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Publishing solutions: which platform should you choose? | Main | Writing fees: "how much do you charge?" »

Are you a writer? Turn your creativity into income (fast)

As writers, we trade time for money. But clients pay for solutions to their problems. What if you could spend a few minutes creating something that solves a problem for a client… and he pays very well for it?

In our new program, you’ll discover how to create short content clients pay for, including:

- Ideas (create an idea, charge for it… How much you charge is up to you).

- Slogans, greeting cards, calendars… Use your imagination. Sell to your current or prospective clients.

- Seasonal holiday writing: help businesses which need help, and get paid.

And much more…

 

Posted by on July 27, 2022 in Make money writing |

Tags: ideas , make money writing, writing opportunities

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts