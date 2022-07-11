Boost your self-publishing sales in one week

In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop.

Oddly enough, advertising won't help to kickstart sales again… only publishing something NEW helps.

Perhaps you're a veteran publisher. If you are, you already know that NEW not only makes sales of your newly published book, it boosts sales of books you've published previously.

I've been teaching the value of NEW to my students for several years. Even so, I was shocked when one of my students — we'll call her Cathy — went from sales of $50 a month to $5825… in a month.

Before she published her new novella, Cathy had published eight novels with achingly slow sales. She's a good author, but wasn't familiar with choosing keywords and writing a strong blurb. Nor did she market her books.

Cathy wrote a wonderful novella, which received a lucky boost on social media. That boost and the power of NEW, combined with revising her keywords and blurbs, turned her self-publishing venture into a viable business.

Discover the magic of novellas.