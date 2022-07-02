Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Unsure about freelancing? Develop the personality for success | Main

Build momentum: how to market your book on social media

Make a outline of posts for the coming week on Sunday. Then each day, post one item. Making your outline will take 20 minutes. Each day, it should take no longer than ten minutes to post your item.

(By the way, Trello is free and very useful for managing your social media content.)

4. Rome wasn’t built in a day, to coin a cliche: expect that it will take three months to get your first followers

“Social media is a waste of time!” Have you said this? Everyone’s said it at some time or other. 

It takes momentum to build your presence on any network. Expect that it will take around three months of effort to — get visits to your blog, get readers to join your mailing list, and get followers on your social network.

Read all the book marketing tips.

Posted by on July 02, 2022 in Marketing your writing |

Tags: book marketing, how to market a book, social media

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts