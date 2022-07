Using affiliate links? Check them

If you’re using affiliate links on your blog, it’s worthwhile to check whether they still work. Some affiliate managers notify their affiliates when links are changed; many don’t.

A blogger suggested keeping a running list of posts with affiliate links, so you can check them on a schedule.

If you've "no time" to blog, check our list of quick blog tasks.

You'll be amazed what a difference five minutes can make.