Full-time freelancing to great day job (and back again)

Although the gig economy is booming, third parties such as the freelance marketplaces tend to get the profits.

The best thing about freelance writing? You can write your way. Write what you want, when you want.

Here’s a friend’s story. She went from happy freelancing to a day job. (Bet you didn’t expect that. Me neither.)

Freelance writing: from freelancing to a day job

A couple of weeks ago, a friend who’s been freelancing for ten years took a day job. “I want a regular income I can show the bank,” she told me. “We need a bigger house for the kids, and I want something in the country. That means applying for a bigger mortgage.”

