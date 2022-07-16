Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Get paid to write: build the career you deserve

Everyone starts a writing career as a complete beginner, from zero. It will never be as hard again.

Everything you do counts, even though it might not seem like it at the time. Over time, your tiniest communications and smallest actions get a big result: suddenly, you’re hero. You made your dreams happen, one baby step at a time. Often your dreams happen MUCH faster than you think possible.

Already freelancing? Wish you could stop tapping your fingers to the bone and attract top-tier clients? This program (and your Action Plan) will ensure it happens for you.

Offering ends soon.

 

Posted by on July 16, 2022

Tags: freelance hero, freelance writer, writing jobs

