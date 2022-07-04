Goals for writers: try this (it's achievable)

Set a goal for each writing session

If you want to write more, set a goal for each piece of writing, and each session.

Set a goal that’s achievable. Trying chunking down projects. For example, if you need to write a webpage, have disparate goals for each writing session.

You might have a single session to research keywords, another to develop a page title, and several sessions where you’re working on the content.

Achieving a goal encourages you to keep going on the project. “Brainstorm ten headlines” sounds like a goal which is easily achievable. “Write a webpage” sounds hard (and boring)—you’ll be tempted to procrastinate.

