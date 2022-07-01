Angela Booth

If you think your fiction is boring, try this (add drama)

Horrible characters are drama gold

You’re writing a novel or short story, so you get to spend a lot of time with your characters. We all want to be around nice people. Why would you make some of your characters horrible?

One reason: to create drama.

Let’s say that your female lead in your romance falls in love with a man who’s divorced, and has three children. The kids are demons from hell. Brainstorm ways in which the demon kids can demolish the romance in this new relationship.

