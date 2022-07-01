If you think your fiction is boring, try this (add drama)

Horrible characters are drama gold

You’re writing a novel or short story, so you get to spend a lot of time with your characters. We all want to be around nice people. Why would you make some of your characters horrible?

One reason: to create drama.

Let’s say that your female lead in your romance falls in love with a man who’s divorced, and has three children. The kids are demons from hell. Brainstorm ways in which the demon kids can demolish the romance in this new relationship.

Read all the tips: create dramatic fiction now.