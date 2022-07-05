If you're an author, get ready for the holidays

I know many authors ignore the major holidays. However, my writing students tell me that their biggest self-publishing sales occur in conjunction with holidays.

Self-publishing: the holidays are coming

One author, Sonia, focuses both her fiction and nonfiction on holiday themes. She told me: “Last Christmas was my biggest holiday ever. I published a spooky Christmas novel in time for Halloween. I had the second and third books in the series ready for December. By January, I made five figures on those three books alone. I’m convinced the theme was responsible.”

Sonia’s repeating her strategy this year. For her, series sell. She’s made the holidays work for her.

