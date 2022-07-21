Angela Booth

New freelancer? Get hired, starting today

Make it EASY to give you a link: offer something unique

Why would a website which doesn’t do link exchanges, or accept guest posts, use your content?

The short answer: because you offer something valuable, which they need. Many websites need reviews, for example, but reviews—especially well-considered reviews—are hard to get.

Let’s say you’ve just used a real estate agency to buy a house. Would they value a review for their website? Maybe. You could offer a review, in exchange for a link. If they refuse, you can offer a similar article “how I bought a house in (the city or state): the good and the bad” article to other real estate agencies.

Make certain that the website agrees to use your name, with a link to your website.

Read the article.

 

