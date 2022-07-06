No motivation? Get inspired

One of our writers felt completely unmotivated. “My best friend made me come tonight,” she said, and smiled ruefully. “I’m glad I did, but I’ve completely lost my motivation for writing. Some days I struggle to get out of bed.”

A member said she’d experienced something like this. “That happened to me. I don’t think it’s a block. Maybe you’re dealing with burn out or a form of depression.”

Three members who’d suffered burnout or depression separated to offer help, and share their experiences and insights.

After that Beth, the group’s veteran author, shared this weird strategy: “whenever you feel stressed and unmotivated, imagine something, and describe it. Your mood will change. I’ve done this for years if I’m just not in the mood; it works.”

Discover the motivation trick.