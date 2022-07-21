Profitable writing: write and sell fast with short projects

Let’s look at some profitable projects you can complete in an hour or less.

1. Reviews: use it, love it, write a review

Companies find it challenging to get reviews. (If you’re a self-publishing author, you’ll sympathize.) They hire consultants and PR hacks to interview their customers, but this is expensive, as well as time-consuming.

A friend shared a review-writing strategy with me years ago; it’s effective today. Whenever you use a product, pay attention: you’re a customer, and your opinion counts.

Take some notes. (Take a few photos too.) Did you like the product? What was good? What was bad, or could be improved?

Rather than posting a short review on Yelp or similar, offer your review to the marketing manager of the company which sells the product.

Why this works: genuine reviews are HARD to find. If you’ve used a product and can write a genuine review, your words are GOLD.

