Publishing solutions: which platform should you choose?

She wants to make money with her fiction, so my default answer for that is: publish your story to Amazon KDP.

Get paid: should you publish on Amazon, or elsewhere?

You can publish your short stories and novellas on Amazon—that’s the simplest solution. Although you can’t expect instant success, you’re building a business.

To put it bluntly, short fiction sells. As I suggested in this post on writing short stories and novellas:

A rainy afternoon’s work could sell more copies than your most recent novel. Today, readers are happy to pay for short fiction; it gives them a quick hit of entertainment in their favorite genre.

More ideas on where to publish.

 

 

self-publishing, short fiction, short stories

