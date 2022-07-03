The easy way to write fiction: try this exercise

When you start with the story, you don’t even need to create your own story—use stories in the public domain (PD).

We’ve already looked at public domain stories and why you should use them. After all, if it’s good enough for Shakespeare and Disney, it’s probably good enough for you. (Grin.)

Many fiction authors start with public domain stories; it’s a popular trick.

Many authors know the “story” trick to write novels

Some of these authors write fairy tale retellings, or Jane Austen retellings—it makes writing fiction much easier. Others don’t; they merely use PD stories as kickstarters.

Why not try it yourself? Choose a story that’s in the public domain—almost everything written before 1923 is in the public domain by now. Then use the story to kickstart your fiction.

Read the article, and do the simple "story" exercise.