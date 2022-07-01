Unsure about freelancing? Develop the personality for success

1. Persistence: you won’t give up on your dreams and goals

Persistence matters. Both overall—you’ve decided on a career and won’t quit—and with writing projects too.

You happily take on projects you know will stretch you, and persist, even if a project challenges you. You’re prepared to meet your deadlines (see the third trait below), no matter what.

2. Ego: you accept editing suggestions gracefully

As writers, we get caught up in our words. Every writer has a tendency to reject criticism. Let go of that, and let go of your words too, after a project is done.

Here are the other traits you need for success.