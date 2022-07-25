Angela Booth

Want a super-simple, easy, and very fast way to market? (Market almost anything)

One-page websites: the fast way to market your writing

one-page website can be a single page, or several pages. It minimizes distractions, because clutter, such as navigation, has gone.

For years, these kinds of pages were called “buy or leave” sales pages, and that sums it up. Give the visitors just enough information for them to take action on what you offer.

So why might you consider them?

Benefits: why consider one-page websites?

Primarily, it’s for simplicity. I encourage my writing students and copywriting clients to use one-pagers, because they’re more likely to get results. Asking a student or client to “create a website” is a big commitment of time and energy. It’s much easier to suggest a single page.

