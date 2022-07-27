Writing fees: "how much do you charge?"

There will always be people who want to pay peanuts for writing services—and writers who will accept those peanuts.

A solution: commit to charging according to the solutions and benefits you provide to your clients.

Please don’t lower your rates, because you’ve heard that X dollars is the “standard rate”. Or because writers charge peanuts on the freelance marketplaces.

A tip: avoid writing for peanuts. If you do, you’ll become overworked and depressed; you may even damage your health. (And yes, in the dim and misguided past, I’ve burned out from overwork, so I know whereof I speak.)

Today, the writing marketplace is global.

Companies in your town which are looking for cheap content can easily hire writers who live across the world, in countries where costs and wages are low. Compared with what you charge, these writers charge little. They can afford it.

However, you can’t match those tiny rates if you live in a western economy.

Want to get paid to write? Remember: “No man but a blockhead ever wrote except for money” .

